Solskjaer and Phelan keen for Manchester United to seal surprise free transfer

Manchester United could reportedly consider sealing a surprise transfer return for defender Jonny Evans as he nears the end of his contract at Leicester City.

The Northern Ireland international has been rock solid for Leicester, and it increasingly looks like it was a big mistake for Man Utd to let him go when they did.

Still, United may now have the chance to bring Evans back to Old Trafford as his name has emerged as a list of candidates to strengthen in the centre-back position, according to the Sun.

The report says that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan are particularly keen on the potential return of Evans if the opportunity should arise.

We imagine this could be popular with United fans too, though it will be interesting to see if Evans is ready to return to the club that harshly overlooked him.

After letting him go, MUFC have splashed out huge sums on flop defenders like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Evans, meanwhile, has been part of an ever-improving Leicester side and there seems little reason to leave.