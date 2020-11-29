Chelsea consider transfer swoop for world class La Liga star

Chelsea are reportedly considering Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez as a potential transfer target to strengthen at the back.

The Blues struggled in that department last season, finishing with the worst goals-against record in the top half of the Premier League table, with their attack getting them out of trouble as they scraped into the top four.

Things have improved since the arrival of Thiago Silva in the summer, but it seems clear Chelsea could still do with further signings in that area of the pitch if they are to establish themselves as genuine title contenders.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast, Chelsea are keeping Gimenez in mind as an option, and the Uruguay international could be absolutely ideal for the west London giants.

Gimenez has shown himself to be one of the finest defenders in the world for much of his career, and he could surely soon earn himself a move to a bigger club.

The 25-year-old would be an important addition at Chelsea, so fans will no doubt hope they step up their interest some time in the near future.

Silva may have started well and could prove a fine stop-gap signing, but at the age of 36 he surely cannot go on at the highest level for much longer, and Gimenez could be an ideal long-term replacement.