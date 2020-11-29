‘Just as well he did score’ – Roy Keane can’t turn off brutal switch in reaction to ‘mind-boggling’ Edinson Cavani boots decision that helped Man United win

Manchester United legend Roy Keane offered a priceless reaction to Edinson Cavani’s decision to switch his football boots just before he came on against Southampton.

As the 33-year-old was preparing to replace Mason Greenwood at halftime, Cavani weirdly switched his boots out for an identical pair that seemed slightly more worn.

The centre-forward’s decision, whilst strange at the time, clearly did the tick as Cavani scored twice off the bench and bagged an assist to record a game-winning comeback contribution for the Red Devils.

Cavani bagged his first in the 73rd minute with a brilliant reactive header that drew United level before sealing all three points late on with another headed effort following a clever free-kick routine.

?"How the guy is not prepared to go on, it is mind-boggling" ? Roy Keane is still critical of Edinson Cavani not getting his boots ready at half-time before he came on for Manchester United pic.twitter.com/J0xE9JwbLz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 29, 2020

“Obviously he was slow getting on to the pitch with those boots, just as well he did score because how the guy is not prepared and ready to go on is mind-boggling.”

“Obviously he didn’t need the boots in the end he scored with two headers, great contribution when he came on.”

Keane’s ‘he didn’t need the boots’ comments wasn’t entirely correct as well, as the Uruguayan did make the perfectly-weighted pass that assisted Bruno Fernandes’ goal.

It’s great to see Cavani making an impact, the striker faced some extremely harsh criticism when he was signed from some fans which was frankly uncalled for and disrespectful.