Jurgen Klopp issues firm response to Mohamed Salah after Liverpool star’s tantrum vs Brighton

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to Mohamed Salah’s angry reaction to being subbed off in their Premier League draw vs Brighton yesterday.

The Reds were held in a frustrating contest, with Diogo Jota giving them the lead before a last-minute penalty gave the hosts a 1-1 draw.

Salah was hauled off by Klopp during the match, and it was clear that the Egypt international didn’t look at all happy with the decision.

Speaking about the incident after the game, Klopp acknowledged that Salah wasn’t happy, and that he was pleased to see his star player not responding well to not playing.

However, the German tactician also made it clear that this is just how it has to be at the moment, with Salah only recently recovering from COVID-19, while Liverpool generally have a very busy fixture schedule due to the way the season has had to be rearranged amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The day when Mohamed Salah is smiling when he leaves the pitch, something is really wrong,” Klopp said, as quoted by the Metro.

“I get it 100 per cent but the problem is he was out with COVID for 10 days. He trained one, played 60 minutes and then plays again three days later.

“We just have to be careful. He doesn’t like that, we know that, but that’s it.”

