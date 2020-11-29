Liverpool’s interest in Portuguese wonder-kid hinges on release clause talks

Premier League champions Liverpool are reportedly keen on luring Sporting Lisbon wonder-kid Nuno Mendes away from Portugal. However, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are likely to back away from any proposed deal if the Liga NOS side successfully renegotiate a higher minimum release clause in the starlet’s contract.

Mendes, 18, has spent his entire playing career with Sporting Lisbon and has already made 19 appearances in all competitions for the club’s senior first-team.

The Portuguese teenager who operates primarily as a left-back but can fill in as a centre-back has quickly emerged as one of Europe’s brightest talents.

Mendes’ hugely successful breakthrough has caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including current English champions, Liverpool.

According to a written report from A Bola (via Sports Witness), Klopp is keen to lure the highly-rated teenager away from the Estádio José Alvalade.

Mendes’ current contract which is set to run until 2025 contains a £40m minimum release clause which Sporting Lisbon are reportedly eager to increase in an attempt to fend off potential suitors.

It is understood that the interest being shown in the youngster is causing him to delay entering fresh contract talks.

A Bola also claim that despite Liverpool’s admiration for Mendes, no official talks have yet began between the Merseyside club and the teenager’s agent, however, the Reds were hopeful to kick-start things by the end of the year.

However, it has also been claimed that should Sporting successfully increase their young star’s minimum release clause above the £40m it currently stands at, then Liverpool will back-away from any deal.