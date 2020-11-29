Man United ace couldn’t wait to leave Old Trafford after summer offer came in

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira reportedly didn’t hesitate to accept Lazio’s summer offer for him.

READ MORE: Solskjaer and Phelan keen for Manchester United to seal surprise free transfer

Pereira, 24, joined United’s youth academy in 2012 from Dutch side PSV in a move which cost the Reds’ just £135,000, as per Transfermarkt.

After climbing the club’s ranks, Pereira was sent out on loan to Granada and Valencia in an attempt to continue his development before returning to fight for his first-team place.

Since rejoining the Reds from his latest loan spell, the South American has featured in a total of 75 matches in all competitions for the first-team and has been directly involved in nine goals.

Pereira’s lacklustre first-team performances saw the club opt to part ways with the 24-year-old for a third time.

After Serie A side Lazio made a late approach for the Brazilian, Pereira found himself loaned out once again, but this time with an option to buy also included, as per Sky Sports.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi (via Sports Witness), Pereira jumped at the chance to join Lazio.

It has been reported that the Brazilian was ‘immediately fascinated’ by the Italian outfit and couldn’t wait to accept their offer.

The Italian outlet also claim that as soon as Pereira knew he was on his way to join-up with Simone Inzaghi’s side, he began studying the club’s history including the club’s best players over the last 25-years.