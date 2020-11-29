Manchester United fans are a happy bunch today as Donny van de Beek finally gets a start in the Premier League.

The Netherlands international has endured a slow start to life at Old Trafford since his summer move from Ajax, despite often looking a classy performer whenever he has got on the pitch.

It’s taken some time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to trust him with a place in his starting XI, but he does seem to be getting more playing time now, which fans are clearly pleased with.

See below for the full Man Utd XI to take on Southampton today…

The Red Devils look strong today, with Mason Greenwood also back in the starting XI, while Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani are among the big names to make way and settle for a place on the bench.

Still, most of the Twitter reaction right now is from United fans excited to see Van de Beek starting against the Saints…

Donny Van de Beek finally starting — Kanish Godani (@kanish2610) November 29, 2020

Van de beek finally starting ?? — KenziiTomlinson (@makenzie_t) November 29, 2020

Van de Beek finally gets his first premier league start in a Man Utd shirt

This line up looks promising ?#MUFC #SOUMUN pic.twitter.com/al4Vx66aGM — Anyanwu Benita (@Uchaay_Chi) November 29, 2020

Bloody hell Donny Van de Beek finally starts a league game! https://t.co/O7ngTy58mF — Khaleem Azam (@AzamWHUFC) November 29, 2020

Van de Beek is crucial to play through Southampton's press, glad he's starting! — Adam Scully (@ascully24) November 29, 2020

Glad to see Van De Beek start, it’s about bloody time. — Mike (@Mike87_MUFC) November 29, 2020

Van de beek starting finally ?? https://t.co/UlYOHFsEqk — Jay Johnson (rabbzey) (@JRabbzey) November 29, 2020

Both Greenwood and Van de Beek start. Get in there! ? — Luca Brasi : The Quiet Don (@Young_Andretti) November 29, 2020

Van De Beek and Greenwood starting! Get in there. Much rather play these two ahead of Pogba and Martial tbh! #problem ??? — Brentmused (@Roquej85) November 29, 2020