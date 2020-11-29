Menu

“Finally” – These Manchester United fans pleased with major Solskjaer decision for Southampton game

Manchester United fans are a happy bunch today as Donny van de Beek finally gets a start in the Premier League.

The Netherlands international has endured a slow start to life at Old Trafford since his summer move from Ajax, despite often looking a classy performer whenever he has got on the pitch.

It’s taken some time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to trust him with a place in his starting XI, but he does seem to be getting more playing time now, which fans are clearly pleased with.

See below for the full Man Utd XI to take on Southampton today…

The Red Devils look strong today, with Mason Greenwood also back in the starting XI, while Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani are among the big names to make way and settle for a place on the bench.

Still, most of the Twitter reaction right now is from United fans excited to see Van de Beek starting against the Saints…

