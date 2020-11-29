Man United legend Roy Keane slams ‘lazy’ Fred for conceding ‘daft’ free-kick that James Ward-Prowse scored for Southampton

Manchester United have left themselves to face the wrath of club legend Roy Keane, with the Red Devils heading into halftime 2-0 down against Southampton.

Keane, who covers Super Sunday matches for Sky Sports quite often, used the interval to put Fred on blast for conceding the free-kick that allowed James Ward-Prowse to score the Saints’ stunning second.

The big-money Brazilian gave away a foul right on the edge of the box, against the side that boast one of the best free-kick takers in the world.

Keane reiterated that United shouldn’t be conceding ‘daft’ free-kicks like this against a side that possess Ward-Prowse, slamming Fred’s decision as ‘really poor’ and ‘really lazy’.

What made Fred’s decision possibly even worse is the fact that David de Gea injured himself in his attempt to save Ward-Prowse’s strike.

“From Southampton’s point of view it’s fantastic, as I said it’s like giving away a penalty.”

“Before the game they will have said ‘don’t be giving any daft free-kicks away’, the corner can happen obviously – you take that.”

“But the free-kick, if you look at Fred closely – and I’ve been criticising Fred for years – my eyes don’t lie to me, really poor decision, really lazy.”

Keane, as he usually does, went one step further with his assessment of Fred, stating that he’s been ‘criticising’ the central midfielder for years, whilst adding that his ‘eyes don’t lie’, suggesting that the former Shakhtar ace is not worth the fee that United paid and simply isn’t good enough for them.

It will be interesting to see if Keane also criticises his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his role in United’s poor display this afternoon.