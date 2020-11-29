Lionel Messi almost recreates ‘Hand of God’ goal following Diego Maradona’s death

Lionel Messi almost recreated Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal in the week of the Argentinian football legend’s death.

Take a look at this image below as Messi jumps with a hand raised in a similar way to his fellow countryman Maradona did in that famous game against England in the 1986 World Cup…

Messi has often been compared to Maradona due to their similar playing styles and abilities, but this is not a side of the late star’s game Messi should be looking to replicate!

Messi gave Barcelona the lead in today’s La Liga clash against Osasuna, with further goals from Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho.