Video: Lionel Messi looks back to his best with stunning solo strike to make it Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna

FC Barcelona
Lionel Messi looks back to his best with a superb solo strike for Barcelona to make it 4-0 against Osasuna in this afternoon’s La Liga clash.

Watch below as Messi picks up the ball and beats the Osasuna defence with some neat footwork before powering in a superb shot from the edge of the box into the far corner…

Messi hasn’t been at his best lately, but this is the Argentine at his free-flowing best.

It’s a pleasure to watch Messi when he play like this, so let’s hope this can be the start of some better form ahead for him.

