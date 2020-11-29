Video: Lionel Messi looks back to his best with stunning solo strike to make it Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna

Lionel Messi looks back to his best with a superb solo strike for Barcelona to make it 4-0 against Osasuna in this afternoon’s La Liga clash.

Watch below as Messi picks up the ball and beats the Osasuna defence with some neat footwork before powering in a superb shot from the edge of the box into the far corner…

GOOAALLL- MESSSSSIII ? — Messi dedicating his goal to Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/I9Rb7pVhne — ??????…||| (@128_A_3) November 29, 2020

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Messi hasn’t been at his best lately, but this is the Argentine at his free-flowing best.

It’s a pleasure to watch Messi when he play like this, so let’s hope this can be the start of some better form ahead for him.