(Photos) Lionel Messi pays classy tribute to Diego Maradona after Barcelona wonder-goal

FC Barcelona
Lionel Messi has paid a classy tribute to late footballing legend Diego Maradona after his goal for Barcelona against Osasuna today.

Messi scored a sublime solo effort in this afternoon’s La Liga clash, and then removed his Barca shirt to reveal a Newell’s Old Boys jersey underneath…

Messi has often been compared to Maradona due to his world class ability and playing style, and he will no doubt be feeling emotional after this week’s death of his legendary fellow countryman.

This was certainly a nice touch from Messi after scoring a goal Maradona himself would have been proud of.

