Mikel Arteta acknowledges the prospect of being sacked or leaving as he defends his position as Arsenal manager

It’s one year to the day since Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal boss, while it’s probably a stretch to say the club is in a much better place just now under Mikel Arteta.

He does have some things going in his favour – The FA Cup win was huge and he may be living off that to an extent, but the performances on the pitch are a big issue.

For years Arsenal have struggled with a weak defence, lack of leadership and big players going missing when it matters, and all of those things are still on display with the squad just now.

READ MORE: Ominous signs for Mikel Arteta as he makes Arsenal history for all the wrong reasons

Arteta’s issue is that he makes some questionable tactical choices and it doesn’t really look like the players are completely bought into his style of play, so questions are starting to be asked about his future.

The loss to Wolves today confirmed their worst ever start to a Premier League season, while Arteta was honest enough in his press conference when asked about his job security:

?”I know that one day I will be sacked or leave the football club…” Is the pressure getting to Arteta? ? pic.twitter.com/afhs5tGGMj — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 29, 2020

He’s realistic enough to understand that one day he will be sacked or moved on, but he still seems fairly relaxed and confident in his own ability to get the best out of the squad and turn their season around.

He hasn’t come under much scrutiny so far but that will change if this run of form continues, so it will be interesting to see how he copes with that pressure if it happens.