Liverpool rival Real Madrid for potential £63million transfer

Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in securing the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has shone in Serie A and CaughtOffside understands he has a number of big-name suitors, with Lazio possibly ready to lower their demands for him in the upcoming January transfer window.

The latest from Don Balon is that Milinkovic-Savic is now also a target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, and that he could be on the move for around £63million.

The Reds only just signed Thiago Alcantara this summer, but there may be room for further improvements in that area of the pitch as the Spain international has so far struggled to make much of an impact at Anfield.

On top of that, Georginio Wijnaldum is nearing the end of his contract, while James Milner is not getting any younger and will surely need replacing soon.

Milinkovic-Savic could be ideal for Liverpool’s style of play and it would be great to see the talented 25-year-old in the Premier League in the near future.

Real Madrid also need him, however, as they will soon need long-term successors to key creative midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.