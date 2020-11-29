Ominous signs for Mikel Arteta as he makes Arsenal history for all the wrong reasons

Every player or coach will dream of being the one who leads a team towards making history, but this probably isn’t exactly what Mikel Arteta had in mind.

Their loss to Wolves this evening means they’ve taken a total of 13 points from their opening 10 games – the lowest ever total for an Arsenal team in their Premier League history:

Arsenal’s points tally of 13 from their opening 10 games is their lowest in Premier League history. #afc pic.twitter.com/v4VVc9E8Db — afcstuff (@afcstuff) November 29, 2020

A year to the day since Unai Emery was dismissed by Arsenal, losing to Wolves means they are now enduring their worst-ever start to a Premier League season under Mikel Arteta — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) November 29, 2020

That stat looks even worse when you consider that they had a bright start and won three of their first four games, so it suggests that they’ve had a sudden and fatal decline rather than struggling for consistency to start the year.

The biggest problem is that it’s impossible to see how they can instantly turn this around, because there are so many problems that need to be fixed.

You also have to start looking at Arteta and some of the decisions that he’s been making. The team is struggling in defence so should he have done something different with William Saliba?

The team is also lacking a creative presence but Mesut Ozil was left out of the squad, while Arteta also tired to get too clever and he forced Aubameyang into a wider role that hasn’t worked either.

The stat confirms that Arteta is not having a good time at Arsenal so far, but it’s hard to see how they turn this round.