Outrage at Bournemouth as CEO buys wife £140k Bentley after player wage cuts

Championship side Bournemouth are reportedly going through a tough time behind-the-scenes after CEO Neill Blake’s decision to purchase his wife a brand new Bentley worth £140,000.

After being relegated last season, Bournemouth are now forced to fight their way back to England’s top-flight by competing in the country’s second-tier division.

Despite the disappointment of last season and long-term manager Eddie Howe departing the club, Bournemouth look to be one of the favourites to win promotion back to the big time.

The Cherries currently sit second in the Championship’s table on 27-points, just one-point off Norwich who are leading the way.

However, according to a recent report from The Sun, players of the South Coast side were left unhappy after taking pay-cuts to ease financial strains but CEO Blake recently opted to buy his wife a £140,000 Bentley.

Image credit: @alesya_blake via Instagram

It has been claimed that Blake’s decision to splash the cash on a fully kitted out motor which also features a personalised number plate has dominated conversations inside of the Bournemouth dressing room.

However, it is worth noting that despite opting to Furlough some of the club’s staff during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Blake, alongside his players did sacrifice a chunk of his own earnings.

Nevertheless, it appears that Mrs Blake’s decision to show-off her new Bentley hasn’t gone too well among her husband’s players.