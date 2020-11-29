Outrageous scenes as female Spanish player turns back on Diego Maradona tribute before calling him a rapist and a paedophile

There have been so many tributes to Diego Maradona as the whole world mourned his death, but it looks like Peter Shilton finally has someone to keep him company in the “how can I make this all about me” stakes.

Marca have reported on a female player from Spain called Paula Dapena who plays for Viajes Interrias, and it’s clear that she’s not a fan of Diego Maradona as a person.

We’ve seen most games this weekend have started with a moment of silence for Diego, but she decided to sit and turn her back on the proceedings for this:

There are some suggestions that her teammates were laughing at her as she decided to do this, while she claims this was her reason for refusing to take part:

“I said I refused to keep that minute’s silence from a rapist, paedophile and abuser and that I had to sit on the floor and turn my back,”

It’s worth pointing out that he was never convicted of these offences so those are some bold accusations to make, while he’s not around to defend himself so it’s unlikely to every be fully proven if accusations are made.

There was also some irony that Diego Maradona was famous for wearing the number 10 shirt on the field, while Dapena’s team were thumped 10-0 by Deportivo La Coruna during the game.