Philippe Coutinho’s agent addresses rumours linking Brazilian to Juventus

FC Barcelona
Kia Joorabchian who represents Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho has addressed speculation linking his star Brazilian with a shock transfer to Juventus.

Coutinho, 28, joined Barcelona in 2018 from Premier League club Liverpool in a transfer that cost the Catalonian giants a whopping £130.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Spain, Coutinho spent just 18-months playing alongside Lionel Messi and co. before being loaned out to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

After helping his temporary side complete a remarkable treble including last season’s Champions League title, Coutinho returned to Barcelona to fight for his place under new manager Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona’s £130m attacker has already featured in eight matches in all competitions so far this season and has been directly involved in four goals.

Given the 28-year-old’s up and down two-years in Spain, there had been recent speculation suggesting Coutinho could be on his way out of the Nou Camp in favour of a move to Serie A champions Juventus.

However, speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Coutinho’s super-agent Joorabchian has squashed any rumours linking his client to a move away from Barcelona.

“I have not heard anything and we have no plans to leave Barca,” Joorabchian said. “Coutinho can contribute to a successful season.”

