Photo: Donny van de Beek shows off a nasty looking ankle injury after Man United’s victory over Southampton

Donny van de Beek’s first Premier League start for Man United will be memorable for multiple reasons, but he can mainly take pride in playing a role as they came back from 2-0 down to defeat Southampton.

It also looks like he’ll have a more painful reminder over the next few days after he posted a picture of his ankle with some horrible looking swelling after the game:

Donny van de Beek shows off his war wounds ? pic.twitter.com/nf0uUBpzKN — utdreport (@utdreport) November 29, 2020

That looks like it could take some time to go down and he may need some time out to recover, so it will be worth keeping an eye on Solskjaer’s press conferences for any updates on his condition.