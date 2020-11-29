Menu

“Risked the health of the player” – These fans are furious with Arsenal for waiting until half time to sub David Luiz

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

The thing about footballers is they’ve had to work so incredibly hard to get where they are, while they also need to have a fierce competitive streak to drive them on.

That means they will insist they are fine to play on if they take a knock, so it really shouldn’t be up to them to make that decision if they take a blow to the head.

All of the attention was correctly given to Raul Jimenez earlier this evening after he clashed heads with David Luiz, but the Arsenal defender wasn’t exactly in a good way himself.

He needed to be bandaged up and you could see in his eyes that the lights were on but there wasn’t necessarily anybody at home, so there’s no way that he should’ve played on after that moment.

Arsenal waited until half time to actually withdraw him from the field, and it’s a move that’s been criticised by plenty of fans:

More Stories David Luiz

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Ken says:
    November 29, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Artetas already messed with midfield by undermining wolf’s and we might pay for that. Weak midfield has put pressure on defence and we might concide more goals because of search mistakes

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.