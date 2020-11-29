“Risked the health of the player” – These fans are furious with Arsenal for waiting until half time to sub David Luiz

The thing about footballers is they’ve had to work so incredibly hard to get where they are, while they also need to have a fierce competitive streak to drive them on.

That means they will insist they are fine to play on if they take a knock, so it really shouldn’t be up to them to make that decision if they take a blow to the head.

All of the attention was correctly given to Raul Jimenez earlier this evening after he clashed heads with David Luiz, but the Arsenal defender wasn’t exactly in a good way himself.

He needed to be bandaged up and you could see in his eyes that the lights were on but there wasn’t necessarily anybody at home, so there’s no way that he should’ve played on after that moment.

Arsenal waited until half time to actually withdraw him from the field, and it’s a move that’s been criticised by plenty of fans:

Bringing on Rob Holding now makes the decision to keep David Luiz on the pitch all the more ridiculous. Risked the health of the player, leads to seriously question marks on medical staff decision making #Arsenal #ARSWOL — Mark Sidaway (@Sidaway1) November 29, 2020

Why on earth did it take until half time to get him off? What happened to the safety and welfare off Luiz??? — Eamonn (@ec_2991) November 29, 2020

this should have been done at the time of the injury… take head injuries seriously — WizardOfFire (@WizardOfFire007) November 29, 2020

It should have been made well before halftime! I do hope @DavidLuiz_4 will be ok. — Karen Welch (@ktayerle) November 29, 2020

Letting Luiz play on was a diabolical decision. Where’s your duty of care? — HerbieGooner (@HerbieGooner) November 29, 2020