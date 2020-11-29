“So out of his depth” – These Man United fans fume at Solskjaer again after first half showing vs Southampton

It still feels like Ole Gunnar Solskajer is only ever 90 minutes away from seeing his position as Man United manager come under intense scrutiny, and that will likely happen tonight if they can’t turn things round in the second half against Southampton.

The problem is that they haven’t actually been that bad this afternoon, while they’ve had some good chances to score with Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes coming the closest.

The goals they conceded were the result of two outstanding set-piece deliveries so you can’t really argue with them either, but they suddenly look all over the place again and Southampton looked the most likely to score going into the break.

Perhaps it does suggest again that Solskjaer is a good manager who’s capable of putting together a decent game plan during the week, but he just can’t react if things go against him and the squad isn’t resilient enough to cope with adversity either.

The same questions are being asked by the fans at half time again today, with plenty of the fans looking for a change in the dugout:

Solskjaer is so out of his depth.. he has no tactical plan, the players don’t trust him, he’s uninspiring.. if United want to progress then he needs to go. Worst coach in the league. — ryan? (@hillryan0) November 29, 2020

I really do love Ole Gunner Solskjær.. but he really has to go. He’s just not getting the best out of this team. #ManUtd — Canucklehead (@Charles_77) November 29, 2020

It’s not the system we blame. It’s the unbelievable inconsistency we show! Solskjaer has to sort that out. Not good enough. — Willow (@NeilWillo7) November 29, 2020

United get in a rut, then Solskjaer pulls a good result out of bag, then they go on a good run, then Ole gets hyped up and they start losing again. One step forward and two steps back followed by three steps forward and another two steps back — Liam Fountain (@Liam_Fountain) November 29, 2020

Embarrassing again. Get solskjaer out, how far do we need to fall!? #Mufc — Andy willacy (@andy_w89) November 29, 2020

Please just get rid of Solskjaer, hire Pochettino and put us out of our misery — Daniel Sammon (@DSam_15) November 29, 2020

These reactions will change if the team manager to turn things round in the second half, but that does look unlikely.