“So out of his depth” – These Man United fans fume at Solskjaer again after first half showing vs Southampton

It still feels like Ole Gunnar Solskajer is only ever 90 minutes away from seeing his position as Man United manager come under intense scrutiny, and that will likely happen tonight if they can’t turn things round in the second half against Southampton.

The problem is that they haven’t actually been that bad this afternoon, while they’ve had some good chances to score with Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes coming the closest.

The goals they conceded were the result of two outstanding set-piece deliveries so you can’t really argue with them either, but they suddenly look all over the place again and  Southampton looked the most likely to score going into the break.

Perhaps it does suggest again that Solskjaer is a good manager who’s capable of putting together a decent game plan during the week, but he just can’t react if things go against him and the squad isn’t resilient enough to cope with adversity either.

The same questions are being asked by the fans at half time again today, with plenty of the fans looking for a change in the dugout:

These reactions will change if the team manager to turn things round in the second half, but that does look unlikely.

