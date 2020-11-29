Solskjaer recalls Sir Alex Ferguson ‘best friend’ message as he details Edinson Cavani’s qualities and game-winning impact for Man United vs Southampton

In the post-match press conference following Manchester United’s 3-2 comeback win against Southampton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shared a trail of though from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Unsurprisingly, the media’s focus was largely on summer signing Edinson Cavani, who came off the bench at halftime and recorded a game-winning contribution of two goals and an assist.

Solskjaer was asked whether the ‘type’ of Cavani’s goals – being instinctive and showcasing elite ‘movement’ – was actually somewhat better than the goals themselves.

The Norwegian agreed with that notion before perfectly detailing how the Uruguayan’s vast experience was clinical today.

Solskjaer actually even shared a constant message that legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson used to impart on him to reiterate just how important knowhow around the box is for an elite striker.

Solskjaer revealed to the media that Sir Alex always drilled in to him that a striker’s ‘best friend’ in the box is ‘space’, before hailing Cavani’s ‘perfect timing’ this afternoon.

“Yeah you’re right there, sometimes when we score goals it’s had to be the perfect goal, we almost like walk it in and there’s another extra pass, or a great skill or something.”

“Edinson he’s been around the box, he’s scored so many goals, he’s played football for so long, he’s been between the posts so many times – so he knows – he’s seen this game before, he’s seen that cross before, he knows exactly what moment to move.”

“His best friend in the box is what Sir Alex (Ferguson) always used to tell me, ‘your best friend in the box is space’ and he gets into that space at the perfect timing.”

Cavani’s first contribution was a brilliant assist to Bruno Fernandes in the 59th minute, we haven’t really seen much of this side of the forward’s game over the years, as he was the focal point at PSG for ages.

El Matador then drew the Red Devils level with a header that was purely instinctive, as Cavani headed in a shot-cross from Fernandes which could’ve gone wide.

Finally, Cavani’s superb reactions secured three points for the Manchester outfit in stoppage time as he was on hand to head the ball into the back of the net at the near post after a clever free-kick routine.