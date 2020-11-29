Three reasons Arsenal are unsure about Dominik Szoboszlai transfer

Arsenal are reportedly considering a transfer deal for exciting Red Bull Salzburg youngster Dominik Szoboszlai, but have some concerns over the potential move.

The Gunners could undoubtedly do with strengthening in the attacking midfield department some time soon, but it seems they’re not entirely convinced that a swoop for Szoboszlai is currently the way to go.

This is because of three reasons, according to The Athletic: 1) Arsenal wonder if a more experienced option might be better; 2) they have concerns over his ball retention skills; and 3) his defensive capabilities.

It will be interesting to see how the north Londoners ultimately decide to go on this, but it seems clear the club’s fans are hugely excited by the Szoboszlai links and want him to be the priority.

Christian Eriksen has also been linked with Arsenal by ESPN, but many would surely argue that they’d be better off going for an up-and-coming talent like Szoboszlai, who has his best years ahead of him.

Eriksen, by contrast, may have peaked already after going quickly downhill since leaving Tottenham for Inter Milan last January.