Manchester United’s star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has hit the ground running since he arrived at Old Trafford in January.

Fernandes, 26, signed for the Reds from Sporting Lisbon in a move which cost the club’s hierarchy £49.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival less than 12-months ago, Fernandes has had a huge impact on his side’s on-field fortunes, so much so that the Portuguese star now tops England’s top-flight as the best creator.

Since Fernandes made his debut on February 1, we have looked at the league’s top 5 creators.

5. Mohammad Salah | Liverpool | 23 direct goal involvements

4. Kevin De Bruyne | Man City | 25 direct goal involvements

3. Son Heung-min | Tottenham Hotspur | 25 direct goal involvements

2. Harry Kane | Tottenham Hotspur | 31 direct goal involvements

1. Bruno Fernandes | Man United | 34 direct goal involvements