The Bruno Fernandes effect: Portuguese star tops Premier League’s top creators list since debut

Manchester United FC
Manchester United’s star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has hit the ground running since he arrived at Old Trafford in January.

Fernandes, 26, signed for the Reds from Sporting Lisbon in a move which cost the club’s hierarchy £49.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival less than 12-months ago, Fernandes has had a huge impact on his side’s on-field fortunes, so much so that the Portuguese star now tops England’s top-flight as the best creator.

Since Fernandes made his debut on February 1, we have looked at the league’s top 5 creators.

5. Mohammad Salah | Liverpool | 23 direct goal involvements

4. Kevin De Bruyne | Man City | 25 direct goal involvements

3. Son Heung-min | Tottenham Hotspur | 25 direct goal involvements

2. Harry Kane | Tottenham Hotspur | 31 direct goal involvements

1. Bruno Fernandes | Man United | 34 direct goal involvements

