Video: Thomas Muller says Bayern Munich showed they can win on a windy night at Stoke

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller showed once again that he’s one of football’s great characters as he joked that his team’s latest win proved they could do it on a windy night at Stoke.

The Bavarian giants were given a rough game against Stuttgart yesterday but won 3-1, with Muller comparing it to the old cliche about needing to win at Stoke City, who were once known for being an unpleasant and difficult away fixture in the Premier League…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

The best thing about this video is how you can tell Muller is just desperate to get his joke out before his interviewer has stopped talking!