Video: Donny van de Beek responds to being handed first Premier League start for Man Utd vs Southampton

Manchester United FC
Donny van de Beek says he feels good after being handed a first Premier League start for Manchester United against Southampton today.

The Netherlands international hasn’t had many starting opportunities since his summer move from Ajax, but fans were thrilled to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put him in the first XI today.

Now Van de Beek himself has spoken out on his selection for today’s game…

It’s clear the 23-year-old is looking forward to the opportunity today, and fans will hope he can take this chance to show Solskjaer what he can do.

