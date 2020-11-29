Video: Angry Celtic fans gather at Celtic Park to protest after defeat to Ross County

A lack of fans in the stadium might make it easier for decision makers at a club to bury their heads and tell themselves any dissent can just be written off as social media trolls.

There’s a problem for Celtic now after fans decided to gather at the ground after the defeat to Ross County today, while there’s a mix of general chanting and some being accused of hitting cars:

Disturbing scenes at Celtic Park.

Tensions are naturally high but this is the wrong approach. Sorry.

Spare a thought for the Police Scotland officers on the ground dealing with this.

As an aside, Glasgow is currently tier 4 lockdown…

Football-wise, this is end of Empire stuff. pic.twitter.com/7myuu0X5v7 — David Tanner (@DavidTannerTV) November 29, 2020

Are they smashing up motors cause they’re out a cup? Hahahahahahhaa pic.twitter.com/jrfFzchoNc — Pedro (@PeterM4) November 29, 2020

Neil Lennon may have managed to convince the board that everything was fine, but recent results coupled by the reaction here means that he probably will need to go this time.