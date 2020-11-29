Menu

Video: Angry Celtic fans gather at Celtic Park to protest after defeat to Ross County

A lack of fans in the stadium might make it easier for decision makers at a club to bury their heads and tell themselves any dissent can just be written off as social media trolls.

There’s a problem for Celtic now after fans decided to gather at the ground after the defeat to Ross County today, while there’s a mix of general chanting and some being accused of hitting cars:

Neil Lennon may have managed to convince the board that everything was fine, but recent results coupled by the reaction here means that he probably will need to go this time.

