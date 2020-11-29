Video: Arsenal ace Rob Holding’s X-rated message to referee after seeing yellow card for foul on Wolves’ Adama Traore

Rob Holding probably summed up Arsenal’s performance in tonight’s Premier League defeat to Wolves with his reaction to the referee after he was shown a yellow card.

The centre-back, who replaced David Luiz at halftime after the nasty head collision with Raul Jimenez, was booked in the 86th minute after he was adjudged to have held back Wolves ace Adama Traore.

Holding was furious with referee Michael Oliver’s decision and took aim at the match official in a X-rated rant that suggested he can’t have fouled Traore – as the winger is built like a ‘brick’.

Iconic shithousery from Rob Holding pic.twitter.com/Grtfa9bf4P — Matty K ?? (@mrlknightt) November 29, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports.

“Referee! He’s built like a brick (expletive), how’s he gone down like that?”

The defender can then be clearly seen saying “for (expletive’s) sake”, the microphone didn’t pick this up though for all the lip-readers out there.

Arsenal Football Club continue to produce their most eye-catching moments off the ball.