Video: Barcelona starlet Konrad de la Fuente’s beautiful solo run sees ace beat three players in B team tie

Highly-rated Barcelona talent Konrad de la Fuente was denied a wondergoal for the Catalan outfit’s B team in this evening’s fixture against Lleida.

The 19-year-old picked up the ball in his own-half right on the brink of the break, De la Fuente used his strength and speed to burst away from his man.

De la Fuente then used some silky stepovers and tidy dribbling to leave two Lleida players on the floor before skipping into the box and curling a shot towards goal.

The keeper managed to parry the effort away, denying the winger a wondergoal.

Pictures from Barcelona TV.

De la Fuente made his senior debut with a cameo off the bench in the 4-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv, whilst the ace also won his first cap for the senior USA team in the last international break.