Video: Bruno Fernandes gives Man United hope vs Southampton after a perfect cross from Edinson Cavani

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
You often see that physical centre forwards are capable of playing some very dangerous balls into the box, so there could be something to the theory that it’s because they know the type of cross that makes it easy to score.

Man United are back into the game against Southampton after Cavani popped up on the right wing to put the ball in for Bruno Fernandes, and he’s never going to miss from there:

Both defences look poor so there should be more goals in this game, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll come for United either.

