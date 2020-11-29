Menu

Video: Edinson Cavani proves critical to Man United turnaround as he shows great instincts to head home vs Southampton

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

There was plenty of discontent among the Man United fans when Edinson Cavani signed in the summer, but he’s starting to show that he’s still a top class player.

He’s brought something completely different to the team since coming on at half time, and he’s just added a goal to his earlier assist to make it 2-2 against Southampton.

Everyone seems to freeze as a Bruno Fernandes shot is deflected, but Cavani shows his poacher’s instincts to throw himself at the loose ball and heads it home:

Pictures from RMC Sport

More Stories Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.