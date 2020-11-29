Menu

Video: Edinson Cavani’s last minute decision to change his boots proved crucial in Man United’s win over Southampton

It’s understandable that a player might need to change their boots if there’s a dramatic change in the weather during a game, but Edinson Cavani should’ve been familiar with the Southampton pitch before coming on at half time.

He would’ve had a good warm up and watched his teammates in the first half to get an idea over what the surface was like to play on, but he decided to let the team play with ten men to start the half as he made a last second decision to change his boots:

It’s the kind of video that would be used to ridicule United if things went wrong today, but he did play a part in every goal and scored a late winner so it proved to be a wise choice.

