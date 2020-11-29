Menu

Video: Furious Anil Karaer sent off in Turkey as he SMASHES the ball at a time wasting ballboy

It’s never a good look when a player gets involved with a ball boy, but you have to wonder if this is what Eden Hazard really wanted to do to that Swansea ball-boy many years ago.

It’s incredibly frustrating to watch when the kids around a pitch suddenly pretend that they can’t move or even see a ball when it goes out of play as they help their team time-waste, but you still can’t do this:

The red card for Adana Demirspor defender Anil Karaer came late in the game as his team trailed 1-0 and had just missed a last minute penalty, but he surely has to face a big ban after this.

