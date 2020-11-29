Video: Gabriel heads home a delightful Willian cross to equalise for Arsenal vs Wolves

It was easy to forget that there was still a game to be played after the horrible scenes early in this game, but it’s suddenly burst into life after Wolves managed to go ahead.

Arsenal didn’t need too long to hit back, and it’s Gabriel who heads home after a delightful cross from Willian puts it right on his head:

Gabriel levels it for Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/0I9ZUj1T65 — DeShaun (@DeshaunTalks) November 29, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport

Willian has taken a lot of stick for his recent performances but the shape on the cross is sheer perfection, so Arsenal will be hoping he kicks on from here.