Video: Gimnasia players in tears before they honoured boss Diego Maradona with win against Velez Sarsfield

Some of Gimnasia La Planta’s players were left in tears when a heartwarming tribute to Diego Maradona was performed prior to their match against Velez Sarsfield.

Maradona, who sadly passed on Wednesday, managed Gimnasia, with the Argentinean top-flight side showing immeasurable strength to play just days after their leader’s death.

Both sets of players sported Maradona 10 shirts as they held a minute’s applause before playing Velez, a photo of the all-time great kissing the World Cup was in the middle of the pitch.

#CopaDiegoMaradonaEnTNTsports | Los planteles completos de Vélez y Gimnasia, el último club que dirigió Maradona, se sumaron al emocionante minuto de aplausos en el Amalfitani. Vélez ? Gimnasia pic.twitter.com/ekEgnxK4RG — TNT Sports LA (en ?) (@TNTSportsLA) November 28, 2020

Pictures from TNT Sports.

Gimnasia honoured their former boss with a 1-0 victory. As beautiful as this tribute was, it’s a shame that the relevant governing bodies allowed this to take place just days after Maradona’s passing.