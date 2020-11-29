Video: Gimnasia players in tears before they honoured boss Diego Maradona with win against Velez Sarsfield

Some of Gimnasia La Planta’s players were left in tears when a heartwarming tribute to Diego Maradona was performed prior to their match against Velez Sarsfield.
Maradona, who sadly passed on Wednesday, managed Gimnasia, with the Argentinean top-flight side showing immeasurable strength to play just days after their leader’s death.
Both sets of players sported Maradona 10 shirts as they held a minute’s applause before playing Velez, a photo of the all-time great kissing the World Cup was in the middle of the pitch.
#CopaDiegoMaradonaEnTNTsports | Los planteles completos de Vélez y Gimnasia, el último club que dirigió Maradona, se sumaron al emocionante minuto de aplausos en el Amalfitani.
Vélez ? Gimnasia pic.twitter.com/ekEgnxK4RG
— TNT Sports LA (en ?) (@TNTSportsLA) November 28, 2020
Pictures from TNT Sports.
Gimnasia honoured their former boss with a 1-0 victory. As beautiful as this tribute was, it’s a shame that the relevant governing bodies allowed this to take place just days after Maradona’s passing.