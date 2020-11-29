Menu

Video: Greenwood misses an open goal chance for Man United after blistering pace against the Southampton defence

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Some misses seem worse because you simply register a goal in your head as the chance opens up, but Mason Greenwood could only find the side netting after rounding the keeper early for Man United today.

Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard has never truly been blessed with pace but Greenwood leaves him for dead after he hesitates, but he just can’t wrap his foot around the ball enough:

Pictures from Sky Sports

It’s a surprising miss because we’re used to Greenwood scoring some amazing goals so this is a simply chance in comparison, while it would’ve been the perfect way to recover some of his confidence too.

More Stories Mason Greenwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.