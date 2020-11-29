Video: Hakim Ziyech looks gutted as he misses a big chance to light up a miserable encounter between Chelsea and Spurs

We’ve seen it over the years that Jose Mourinho will gladly park the bus and take a point when his sides travel to face the big teams.

The game between Spurs and Chelsea has been particularly dull this afternoon with Spurs looking to camp in their own half and hit on the counter attack, but Chelsea are also looking hesitant and that limits the prospect of goals at either end.

Hakim Ziyech did have a big chance to continue his fine form mid-way through the second half but he snatches at it, while you can see in his face that he knows he needs to be doing better: