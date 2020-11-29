Video: Highly-rated Barcelona talent Konrad de la Fuente scores with brilliant strike for B team

Not long after Konrad de la Fuente was denied a wonderful solo goal for Barcelona B, the promising American attacker hit the back of the net against Lleida.

In the 64th minute of the Spanish third-tier tie, De la Fuente played a one-two with central midfielder Lucas de Vega, before drilling the ball into the back of the net with a brilliant strike.

De la Fuente’s strike was hammered into the bottom corner from the edge of the area, the Lleida goalkeeper had no chance of stopping this one.

Konrad de la Fuente gets his first goal of the season for Barcelona B. Great finish from outside the box ???pic.twitter.com/JAArPvxeKw — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) November 29, 2020

Pictures from Barcelona TV.

De la Fuente is enjoying quite the breakthrough season, due to Barcelona’s financial situation leading to the squad being trimmed, the side’s young talent will see more opportunities this season.