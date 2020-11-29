(Video) Hungarian footballer attempts volley and kicks ball out of stadium… Literally.

Hungarian footballer Stavros Tsoukalas who plays for Kisvarda FC in the Nemzeti Bajnokság I division was in action yesterday when he attempted a volley and ended up lashing the ball up and over the stadium’s roof.

Tsoukalas, 32, joined Kisvarda last year and has since featured in 55 matches in all competitions for his new club with the midfielder directly contributing to 11 goals along the way.

The 32-year-old experienced midfielder was back in action during his side’s match against Budafoki which ended up finishing 0-0.

However, in an unusual turn of events, just after the half hour mark, Tsoukalas was presented with a chance to open the game’s scoring.

After unleashing a volley, the Hungarian was forced to embarrassingly watch the ball sky rocket up and over the stadium.

Pictures courtesy of M4 Sport