Video: James Ward-Prowse scores stunning free-kick against Man United that left David de Gea needing treatment

Southampton have piled the misery on Manchester United just 10 minutes after their opener thanks to a moment of magic from boyhood Saint James Ward-Prowse.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were awarded a free-kick on the left side of the edge of the area, with set-piece specialist Ward-Prowse stepping up.

The England international showed his free-kick prowess by firing the ball straight into the corner, David de Gea’s valiant effort wasn’t enough to keep this pinpoint strike out.

De Gea actually hurt himself with his save attempt, the Spaniard’s hand rattled against the post, which left him needing treatment after the goal.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

Ward-Prowse issuing a firm reminder of how deadly he is from set-pieces, with this clearly game-changing quality should he be taken to the Euros by England?

