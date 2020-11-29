Video: James Ward-Prowse scores stunning free-kick against Man United that left David de Gea needing treatment

Southampton have piled the misery on Manchester United just 10 minutes after their opener thanks to a moment of magic from boyhood Saint James Ward-Prowse.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were awarded a free-kick on the left side of the edge of the area, with set-piece specialist Ward-Prowse stepping up.

The England international showed his free-kick prowess by firing the ball straight into the corner, David de Gea’s valiant effort wasn’t enough to keep this pinpoint strike out.

De Gea actually hurt himself with his save attempt, the Spaniard’s hand rattled against the post, which left him needing treatment after the goal.

? "Sheer quality, that!" Something special from James Warde-Prowse to make it 2-0 ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #SOUMUN here: https://t.co/rzYz2KAwBI

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/4dupEZm8ek — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News (Photos) Lionel Messi pays classy tribute to Diego Maradona after Barcelona wonder-goal Video: Jan Bednarek beats Rashford and Telles in the air to score towering header for Southampton vs Man United Video: Lionel Messi looks back to his best with stunning solo strike to make it Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna

Ward-Prowse issuing a firm reminder of how deadly he is from set-pieces, with this clearly game-changing quality should he be taken to the Euros by England?