Menu

Video: Jan Bednarek beats Rashford and Telles in the air to score towering header for Southampton vs Man United

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Southampton have stunned Manchester United in the 23rd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League tie, with the Saints exploiting some poor defending at a corner.

James Ward-Prowse showcased his inch-perfect crossing ability to deliver a pinpoint ball into the box, Jan Bednarek outmuscled and darted away from Marcus Rashford, before also beating Alex Telles in the air to score a towering header at the near post.

Bednarek made the most of the mismatch.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Lionel Messi looks back to his best with stunning solo strike to make it Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna
Video: Griezmann continues to look back to his best as he tees up Coutinho to score for Barcelona against Osasuna
Lionel Messi almost recreates ‘Hand of God’ goal following Diego Maradona’s death

A disastrous start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with all respect to Bednarek and Southampton the Red Devils could’ve easily avoided this.

More Stories Alex Telles James Ward-Prowse Jan Bednarek Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.