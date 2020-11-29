Video: Jan Bednarek beats Rashford and Telles in the air to score towering header for Southampton vs Man United

Southampton have stunned Manchester United in the 23rd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League tie, with the Saints exploiting some poor defending at a corner.
James Ward-Prowse showcased his inch-perfect crossing ability to deliver a pinpoint ball into the box, Jan Bednarek outmuscled and darted away from Marcus Rashford, before also beating Alex Telles in the air to score a towering header at the near post.
Bednarek made the most of the mismatch.
Jan Bednarek gives Southampton the lead! Should United have defended this better? ?
Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.
A disastrous start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with all respect to Bednarek and Southampton the Red Devils could’ve easily avoided this.