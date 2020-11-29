Menu

Video: Man United star Fred strangely decides to slide down under the wall as James Ward-Prowse scored superb free-kick against Man United

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
Manchester United midfielder Fred has left himself open to a plethora of criticism for his poor decisions which led James Ward-Prowse to score a stunning free-kick for Southampton, to make it 2-0.

Fred didn’t just concede the free-kick in the dangerous area, something that Red Devils legend thought was ‘lazy’ and ‘poor’ by the Brazilian, whilst covering the match for Sky Sports.

The big-money midfielder also strangely decided to slide down and under the wall in a bizarre attempt that would’ve been useful if Ward-Prowse called on a low free-kick attempt.

Of course, the England international has never really been seen to make this decision before, which makes Fred choice very bizarre.

 

Pictures from Bleacher Report and Sky Sports.

It’s quite alarming that either Fred decided to take up this decision by himself or that Solskjaer and the coaching staff informed him to do as such.

Ward-Prowse, in ours and most fans’ memories, has never really attempted to fire his free-kick attempts under the wall. Why would he when he can bang them top-bins with ease?

