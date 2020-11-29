Menu

Video: Podence puts Wolves back in front as four Arsenal defenders fall asleep and don’t react to loose ball

Sometimes you can have too many defenders in one area if nobody takes charge, and it looks like that happens here as four Arsenal players wait for each other to sort this out.

Leno makes a decent save but can’t hold on to the shot, while there are four Arsenal players in the area who can get this ball clear or at least block Podence from getting his shot away.

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta they all see to look at each other, and it means Wolves are ahead in the game again:

Pictures from RMC Sport

  1. Ken says:
    November 29, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Big mistake for Artetas omitting holding and Elneny frm starting line up.Arsenal also don’t have nice attacking and striking force

  2. DANDY GUNNER says:
    November 29, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Arsenal are second best to every ball at this rate Arsenal will be fighting to stay up never mind top four.

