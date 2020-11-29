Video: Super-sub Edinson Cavani scores late winner for Man United vs Southampton

Edinson Cavani has completed a comeback for Manchester United against Southampton by scoring a dramatic late winner in the 91st minute of the Premier League tie.

Unsurprisingly, the chance was sparked by Bruno Fernandes, United’s prime outlet tricked Southampton by drilling a deep free-kick out wide to Marcus Rashford.

The England international took a touch and showed fine composure as he floated a dangerous cross towards the near post, Cavani crouched down and headed the ball into the back of the net.

The Uruguayan superstar was only brought on at halftime for wonderkid Mason Greenwood, but made a game-winning contribution of two goals and an assist.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have completed a mammoth turnaround in the second-half, the Norwegian has been handed a massive bailout by his players.