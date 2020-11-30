Paul Ince has rather worryingly claimed that he thinks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could seek to leave Arsenal, despite only recently signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang’s future looked in major doubt over the summer as he had just a year to run on his contract, but he ended up committing his future to the Gunners by penning a new long-term deal.

This was a huge boost for Arsenal after Aubameyang’s stunning form last season, but the Gabon international has got off to a slow start this term.

Remarkably, the 31-year-old hasn’t scored from open play in the Premier League since the opening day of the season, with Ince now saying things don’t look right for him at Arsenal.

“Aubameyang for me is a worry,” Ince told DAZN, as quoted by the Metro.

“He looks frustrated. He looks like he’s not getting enough service. If he doesn’t get service – even though he signed a three-year contract- I can’t see him being there next year. I really, really can’t.

“I don’t care [if he’s signed a new deal]. It looks like he’s got that sort of body language that he’s just not happy. It doesn’t look right.”

It remains to be seen if Ince’s predictions will prove accurate, but it’s certainly true that Aubameyang is far too good a player to stick around in a team as dysfunctional as this for very long.

Even if the player himself has to shoulder some blame, Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta haven’t really done enough to get the best out of a quality player.