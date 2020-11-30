Barcelona are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Arsenal misfit Nicolas Pepe as his future at the Emirates Stadium looks in doubt.

The Ivory Coast international has not been at his best in an Arsenal shirt, despite previously looking like an elite talent during his time in Ligue 1 with Lille.

It could now be that Pepe is set to move on, with the Daily Star recently reporting that the Gunners could offload him, while Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes name Barcelona as a potential suitor for around £36million.

This seems like a slightly strange rumour, but it’s worth noting that Barcelona have also been linked with a similar player in the form of Lyon forward Memphis Depay in a recent report from Mundo Deportivo.

Even if Pepe is not at his best right now, he could well end up being a fine signing for Barca if he can get back to anything like the kind of form he showed in his time at Lille.

Ronald Koeman would no doubt benefit from changing things in his attack some time soon after Lionel Messi’s dip in form this season, as well as the lack of impact made by Ousmane Dembele during his time at the Nou Camp.

Arsenal fans may be disappointed to see Pepe go if he does end up making this move, but the 25-year-old’s value could fall dramatically in the near future if they don’t cash in on him now.