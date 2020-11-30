Video: Arsenal fans rage as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes a mess of great chance vs Wolves

Arsenal fans are not happy with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as his goal drought continued against Wolves last night.

Watch below as the Gabon international makes a mess of a decent chance to go round the goalkeeper and roll the ball into an empty net, only to take too many touches and get back onto his right foot…

If this was Lacazette he would receive death threats pic.twitter.com/CMTAn1svT5 — ??? (@TylerAFC_) November 29, 2020

Fans are saying Alexandre Lacazette would be crucified for this, but it seems like many are growing increasingly frustrated with Aubameyang as well.

Despite his world class form last season, the 31-year-old has looked a shadow of his old self so far this term.