If Barcelona want to tie Lionel Messi down to what is expected to be the last big contract of his professional career, then clearly they need to keep him happy.

First and foremost that would be by offering him a contract that meets his requirements, but there’s also the question of having a team around him that’s capable of winning trophies.

That means a certain standard of player is required for each position.

Whilst a handful of youngsters have been given their debuts this season and Barca’s side looks markedly different from the last campaign, there are still more experienced heads required.

One of them, who wanted to join Barcelona, will not now be doing so.

According to Don Balon, Messi had requested the hire of Nicolas Tagliafico in the last two summer windows, and on both occasions the club decided not to buy him, even though his reported €30m fee, per Don Balon, was well within their grasp.

They decided instead to sign Junior Firpo as cover for Jordi Alba, a signing that’s been nothing short of a disaster.

Now, Tagliafico himself has decided to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at current club, Ajax, meaning that particular boat has sailed.

Whether that affects Messi’s mindset remains to be seen.