Barcelona presidential candidate promises to bring Erling Haaland to Catalonia if elected

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has reportedly promised to bring Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland to the club if he is successfully elected.

Haaland, 20, has shot to the forefront of European footballing prominence after a simply sublime breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund.

The striker who is quickly emerging as one of, if not, the, most clinical marksman in Europe has recently seen his goal scoring heroics rewarded by claiming the illustrious Golden Boy 2020 award, as per BBC Sport.

Since his arrival in Dortmund in January after departing Austrian side RB Salzburg, Haaland has racked up a stunning 33 goals and six assists in just 32 appearances in all competitions.

The elite Norwegian forward is set to become the sport’s next big thing with a huge transfer seemingly already on the horizon.

One of the potential destinations for Haaland could be La Liga giants Barcelona who are reportedly keen on luring him away from the Signal Iduna Park.

More specifically, presidential candidate Laporta has earmarked Haaland as a long-term target and has promised fans that should he be elected as the club’s next president, that’s exactly what he’ll do.

According to a recent report from French outlet Sport, Laporta, who served as the club’s president for seven years (2003 – 2010) is keen for a second spell at the helm.

?? Em presento perquè estimo el Barça, estimo l'afició, estimo La Masia i estimo el Club. Tenim un pla per retornar el Barça al camí de l'èxit i tornar-lo a situar a la primera línia futbolística mundial. I per això necessito el teu suport. #EstimoElBarça — Joan Laporta Estruch? (@JoanLaportaFCB) November 30, 2020

It has been claimed that should Laporta be successful in his attempts to become the club’s next president following the departure of interim president Carles Tusquets, then he will embark on a mission to sign Haaland.

Despite Laporta’s eagerness to bring in Dortmund’s marquee signing, the precarious financial situation at Barcelona is well-documented which does beg the question of how the club would be able to facilitate such a move.

Nevertheless, desperately seeking a long-term replacement for the recently departed Luis Suarez, the La Liga side could very well pull out all the stops to land this year’s Golden Boy.