Champions League history to be made on Wednesday as football takes another significant forward stride

Juventus
As reported by Sportface, this week’s set of Champions League fixtures is set to provide the platform for a major step forward for the game.

While women’s football has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, football remains a male dominated sport – there can be no denying that fact.

That remains the case in a playing, coaching and officiating capacity. Although, a female being appointed to referee the 2019 UEFA Super Cup was a major forward stride in one of those departments.

This week, there will be another one. Sportface report that Juventus v Dinamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday will be refereed by a woman for the first time in the competition’s history.

Stephanie Frappart, who was the referee in charge of the aforementioned Super Cup, and also became the first female referee in Ligue 1 and 2 history, is the woman who will be making history again.

We hope to soon be at a stage where females taking charge of football matches will not be newsworthy, but for now, we can commend Frappart for brushing aside the obstacles in her path and achieving something quite astounding.

