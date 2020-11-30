Chelsea defender gives update after nasty ankle roll during Tottenham stalemate

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has revealed just how relieved he was to have avoided injury during the Blues’ draw with Spurs at the weekend.

Chilwell missed the start of the season with a foot injury. After getting match-fit and being included in Frank Lampard’s starting eleven for the first time, the England international wasted no time making an impression.

The former Leicester City full-back has had several setbacks on his road to full recovery, with the injury seemingly flaring up soon after his return and then a back problem being sustained while on international duty with England.

While none of those have been serious enough to fully derail his debut campaign in a Chelsea shirt, he was fortunate not to have sustained one that would have during his side’s stalemate with Spurs yesterday.

Chilwell’s ankle rolled at a nasty angle, with the defender being left in a heap on the floor. While it looked as though it could have been serious on first viewing, he was able to continue playing in the game.

As the Independent report, Chilwell has now revealed just how relieved it was that it wasn’t anything serious. He’ll be counting his lucky stars after the incident, no doubt:

“I was desperate to carry on and thankfully I ran it off.”

“It’s fine now so I’m just looking forward to recovering and hopefully playing again in midweek.”